Here’s a first look at Irish actress Clare Dunne in Herself, Phyllida Lloyd’s drama about a single mother who is determined to build her own home and rebuilds her life in the process.

Cornerstone Films is handling sales and has closed deals with Youplanet Caramel (Spain), BIM (Italy), Longride (Japan), Lusomundo (Portugal), Forum (Israel) and Italia (Middle East). Element Distribution will be releasing the film in Ireland and Picturehouse Entertainment in the UK.

Cornerstone will screen footage at AFM this week. Pic is in post-production in London.

Dunne originated the story and co-wrote the screenplay together with Malcolm Campbell (What Richard Did). Cast also includes Harriet Walter and Conleth Hill.

Pic is produced by Element Picturese’s Ed Guiney and Rory Gilmartin (The Favourite) alongside Bafta-winning actress and producer Sharon Horgan through her banner Merman.