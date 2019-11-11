HBO Sets ‘Our Stories To Tell’ Pop-Up Experience With Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Sarunas Jackson And More

EXCLUSIVE: HBO is furthering their diversity and inclusion initiatives with a new immersive pop-up experience to support their new “Our Stories To Tell” campaign. The weekend event will kick off November 15 and continue through November 17 at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles. The experiential event will bring together creatives, creators and Angelenos to celebrate the talent in the city as well as unite creativity, collaboration and culture.

HBO’s “Our Stories To Tell” is part of a bigger picture that engages diverse and multicultural audiences through cultural programming and — as the campaign suggests — relatable storytelling. The event will include panel conversations, special events, live musical performances and more diverse programming. The event will also include a marketplace, co-working space and an opportunity to give back to the community.

“In launching ‘Our Stories To Tell’, we are excited to create yet another platform where our multicultural audiences can come together to have candid discussions about the state of the industry, network with other creatives, and embrace our culture.” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at HBO. “Meant to celebrate and amplify the Black audiences, talent, and influential voices connected to the HBO brand, ‘Our Stories To Tell’ joins our existing platforms POV, Human By Orientation, Culture Makers, and the Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition, in furthering our commitment to highlighting and engaging with thought leaders and creators who continue to make an impact on our culture, HBO’s programming, and beyond.”

Panel discussions include an advice session with A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede and Lauren Ashley Smith, Ashley Nicole Black, and Akilah Green. There will also be candid discussion with ABLSS’s Quinta Brunson, photographer Raven “Ravie B” Varona, artist Blue the Great, and tech whiz Iddris Sandu about their journey that got them to where they are. There will also be a game night with Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Insecure) and Sarunas Jackson (Insecure, Good Trouble).

Read the full schedule of events below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019



10AM-4PM / CO-WORKING SPACE / (AGES 18+ / INVITE ONLY)

In partnership with Vector90 and Harun Coffee, HBO will host a space that welcomes creatives, entrepreneurs and local community members to work individually, network and collaborate with peers.



9PM – 1AM / THE AFTER PARTY (21+ / PRIVATE EVENT / INVITE ONLY)

HBO will host an invite-only celebration to commemorate the weekend with food and drinks, DJ set by Austin Millz, LIVE performance by SiR, and additional special guest.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2019



8:30AM – 10AM / RISE AND RUN (ALL AGES)

HBO will partner with Nike Running and Keep It Run Hundred to host a guided morning run where attendees will have the opportunity to connect, network, and work up a sweat.

11AM – 4PM / MARKETPLACE (ALL AGES)

In partnership with Come Up LA, HBO will host a marketplace where Black-owned LA-based brands will promote their business and sell merchandise on site to attendees to tunes provided by DJ Nameless. Vendors include By Ms. James, Gilded Grotto, The New Heritage, and Lot XI.

11AM – 1PM / HBO POV: CRAFTING A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOWSM (AGES 18+ / INVITE ONLY)

An HBO POV workshop and discussion featuring A Black Lady Sketch Show behind-the-scenes talent including Robin Thede, Lauren Ashley Smith, Ashley Nicole Black, and Akilah Green discussing how to make yourself and your work stand out in the industry and how their respective roles in the process led to the development of A Black Lady Sketch Show. HBO POV opens a window into the world of HBO through the lens of our diverse talent working behind the scenes.

2PM – 3PM / CREATIVES ON THE RISE (18+ ONLY / PRIVATE EVENT / INVITE ONLY)

A conversation with talented creatives and storytellers from various cultural verticals who are on the rise – driving culture forward and creating impact in their respective industries. Editor-in-Chief of Blavity News, Lilly Workneh will speak with panelists Quinta Brunson, Raven “Ravie B” Varona, Blue the Great, and Iddris Sandu in a discussion about their journey to where they are in their career – offering advice they feel would be beneficial to LA creatives looking to break into or progress in their respective industries.

4PM – 5PM / BUILDING WITH THE PEOPLE AROUND YOU (18+ ONLY / PRIVATE EVENT / INVITE ONLY)

A conversation moderated by Gia Peppers with executives and creatives who have built successful brands and organizations within their original core teams about how you can scale an idea with those early friends and collaborators and still build a brand, business, and individual identity. Morgan DeBaun, Julius Erving, and Hebru Brantley to participate in the candid discussion.

9PM – 1AM / GAME NIGHT (21+ ONLY / PRIVATE EVENT / INVITE ONLY)

An invite-only game night that will combine house party vibes with a networking experience and game night energy and will be hosted by two HBO fan favorites Gabrielle Dennis and Sarunas Jackson. The epic game night will include food trucks, classic arcade games, and game night must-haves like Uno, Spades, and Jenga and DJ set by DJ Millie.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2019

8:30AM – 10:30AM / COMMUNITY GIVEBACK WITH HASHTAG LUNCHBAG (ALL AGES / PRIVATE EVENT / INVITE ONLY)

HBO in partnership with Hashtag Lunchbag will give back to the Los Angeles community by bringing together attendees to collaboratively prepare food and care packages for those in need. Event will be hosted and led by Donovan Carter and London Brown.

1PM – 5PM / BLACK CREATORS BRUNCH (21+ ONLY / PRIVATE EVENT / INVITE ONLY)

HBO will host an invite-only brunch with a menu curated by a local chef, Chef Amanda and music set by DJ Earry Hall.