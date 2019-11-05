HBO Orders Unscripted Drag Show Series ‘We’re Here’

HBO has ordered We’re Here, a six-part unscripted series that recruits small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show, from Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram and Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. We’re Here will debut this spring on HBO.

In each episode, renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will inspire and teach their own “drag daughters” to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag, according to HBO.

“Drag is about confidence and self expression,” says Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO programming. “We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience.”



We’re Here is created and executive produced by Warren and Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco. Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman executive produce for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela) serve as consulting producers.