HBO Sets Cyberwarfare Documentary Based On David E. Sanger’s ‘The Perfect Weapon’

HBO is in production on a documentary based on the best-selling book The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage and Fear in the Cyber Age by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger.

As the logline states, the docu will explore “the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete and sabotage each other.” With fear surrounding cyber attacks on the forthcoming 2020 elections, the timely documentary directed by John Maggio will feature exclusive interviews with many top military and intelligence officials as well as new on-the-ground reporting from the frontlines of the cyber wars.

Maggio’s most recent film Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis debuted on HBO and won the Emmy for “Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary.” Prior to that, he had another HBO film The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee which earned a nomination for 2018 Producers Guild Award for best documentary feature.

Sanger and Maggio will also serve as executive producer alongside journalist and producer Josh Tyrangiel for Ark Media.

Hugh Grant To Reflect On His Career In BBC Documentary ‘Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen’