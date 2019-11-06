HBO & BBC Reteam With ‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Dan Reed On Antibiotic Documentary ‘Superbug’

Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed has teamed up again with HBO and the BBC on his latest documentary – antibiotic film Superbug.

This comes as the controversy surrounding his Michael Jackson doc rumbles on with a federal judge shifting a legal case back to arbitration earlier this month.

Superbug, which is produced by Reed’s Amos Pictures and sold internationally by Kew Media, which distributed Leaving Neverland, tells the story of how humanity gained a wonder cure – antibiotics – the guarantor of modern medicine, and now has almost lost it. This hybrid documentary and scripted film will unravel the story of how this happened and what it means for the future humankind. The doc is expected to feature Hollywood talent in the scripted scenes.

Commissioned by HBO Joint Head of Documentaries Nancy Abraham and BBC Two Commissioning Editor Clare Sillery, it will air on the WarnerMedia broadcaster and the British public broadcaster in 2021.

Reed said, “Superbug will tell an important story that will make viewers question their relationship with modern medicine while sweeping them up into an immersive journey like no other. Superbug will feel like an epic, entertaining movie, using the full arsenal of screen storytelling: movie-grade computer-generated imagery, scripted drama and cinematography, and an orchestral musical score alongside classical documentary techniques with all the truth, intimacy, immediacy and sense of engagement that they deliver. The CGI will be immersive and photo-real, a journey into a never-before-seen landscape populated by extraordinary living things.”

Jonathan Ford, EVP Sales, Kew Media Distribution, said that the subject matter “really pushes the boundaries of storytelling”. “The use of new digital technologies in Superbug will enhance traditional storytelling and bring a cinematic experience into each viewer’s living room. We are honoured to build our catalogue of documentaries from the award-winning producer, Dan Reed.”