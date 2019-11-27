HBO & BBC Explore Silicon Valley In Doc Series From ‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Dan Reed

Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed is to explore Silicon Valley in a four-part series for HBO and the BBC.

The WarnerMedia-owned premium network and the British public broadcaster have commissioned The Tech Transformers (w/t) from Reed. It will look at the key, pivotal moments for the tech sector including the likes of Facebook and Google. It will look at how the last ten years has unfolded in the region.

Across four episodes, the series will tell the story of Silicon Valley through individuals immersed in this sector, as they try to make sense of rapid changes in the digital world while blazing trails into unexplored territory.

The series will air on BBC Two and HBO in summer 2021. It is exec produced by Reed and was commissioned by BBC Two controller Patrick Holland and BBC Commissioning Editor is Gian Quaglieni.

It is Reed’s latest project for the two broadcasters after he scored a feature documentary about antibiotics, Superbug, earlier this month, through his Amos Pictures.

Reed said, “As a storyteller, I’m excited to re-examine the key lightbulb moments in the tech sector through the intimate and personal experiences of the people on the ground.”

Patrick Holland, BBC Two Controller, added, “Dan Reed is one of the greatest documentary makers working today and I am delighted that his exceptional talents are taking on one of the biggest stories of the modern age for BBC Two.”