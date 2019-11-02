Harvey Weinstein Attorneys, Alleged Victims Air Views On Two-Night Court TV Special

Seema Iyer’s iinterviews with Weinstein attorneys Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis air on Monday, Nov. 4 at & PM ET/PT, with conversations with alleged victims Kadian Noble and Hope Exiner d’Amore running on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the same time.

Iyer landed and conducted the interviews and she will join Vinnie Politan live on the set of Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan both nights to discuss what was said and the Weinstein case overall.

In the interviewers, d’Amore called Weinstein “a sociopath. When you go after people who are weaker than you in some way and you do it repeatedly, there’s something severely wrong with you.” Noble added, “(It’s) almost like he took away a part of me… and made me into something disposable…I walked up to his room with such confidence and walked down feeling I was worth nothing.”

However, Weinstein’s attorneys claimed “… We can say, very confidently that we have evidence that makes us believe they cannot prove these were nonconsensual encounters.”

Court TV will be covering the rape trial of Weinstein live as it happens and gavel-to-gavel when it begins. The network will be stationed adjacent to the New York City courthouse for the duration of the trial.

Weinstein faces charges of rape, sexual assault and predatory sexual assault. Some 87 women in total have accused the entertainment mogul of sexual misconduct dating back decades.