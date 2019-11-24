Harry Morton Dies: Owner Of Viper Room, Pink Taco Was 38

US American actress Lindsay Lohan (R) is pictured with Harry Morton during the premiere of her new film 'Bobby' at the 63rd Venice Film Festival, Italy, Tuesday, 05 September 2006. Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Restaurant and nightclub entrepreneur Harry Morton, who owned the Pink Taco eateries and the famed Viper Room nightclub, has died at age 38. He was found unresponsive by his younger brother, Matthew, in his Beverly Hills home Saturday afternoon.

No cause of death as been determined. An autopsy will be performed to determine what happened, but authorities said foul play is not suspected.

Morton came from a restaurant family. His grandfather, Arnie Morton, co-founded the Morton’s Steakhouse chain. His father, Peter Morton, was the founder of the Hard Rock Cafe chain, and Harry worked for him for a number of years.

Harry Morton also bought the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood in 2008.

Morton’s half-sister, model Domino Harvey, died of a drug overdose in 2005.