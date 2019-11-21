Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Impeachment Viewership Holds Steady On Day Of Gordon Sondland Testimony; Fox News Again Tops Total Viewers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ben Affleck To Helm 'King Leopold's Ghost,' About Trio Who Exposed Atrocities In Congo

Read the full story

Harrison Ford To Topline ‘The Staircase’ Series For Annapurna TV

Harrison Ford to star in TV series 'The Staircase'
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford will make his series-regular TV debut as star of The Staircasea drama series from Annapurna TV based on the 2004 documentary series that Netflix began streaming last year. A source has confirmed to Deadline that Ford is attached to the project. Annapurna declined to comment.

The original docuseries focused on Michael Peterson, the author who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001. He claimed that she had fallen down the stairs in their home, but police investigated her death as a homicide and named him as their lead suspect.

The project is being shopped, and we hear there already are a few offers.

Variety first reported the news.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad