Harrison Ford To Topline ‘The Staircase’ Series For Annapurna TV

Harrison Ford will make his series-regular TV debut as star of The Staircase, a drama series from Annapurna TV based on the 2004 documentary series that Netflix began streaming last year. A source has confirmed to Deadline that Ford is attached to the project. Annapurna declined to comment.

The original docuseries focused on Michael Peterson, the author who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001. He claimed that she had fallen down the stairs in their home, but police investigated her death as a homicide and named him as their lead suspect.

The project is being shopped, and we hear there already are a few offers.

Variety first reported the news.