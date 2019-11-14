HarperVia To Publish Stefano Massini’s ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Novel As Play Hits Broadway

EXCLUSIVE With his acclaimed stage play The Lehman Trilogy arriving on Broadway this Spring, playwright Stefano Massini will also be in bookstores shortly thereafter: HarperVia, an imprint of HarperCollinsPublishers, will publish Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy novel in June 2020.

Massini first wrote Trilogy as the stage play, then wrote a wholly original novel in 2016. The HarperVia deal mark’s the book’s first U.S. publishing.

As the publisher describes the novel: Spanning three generations and 150 years, the book is an epic tale that tells the story of modern capitalism through the multigenerational saga of the Lehman brothers. It has captured literary prizes in nearly every country it’s been published.

“This is powerful, genre-defying storytelling about the rise and fall of a family of immigrants in America, full of energy, humor and pathos, an exceptional reading experience,” says HarperVia Executive Editor Juan Mila.

Director Sam Mendes’ stage production, following a London staging, played a sold-out Off Broadway run last spring at the Park Avenue Armory in New York.

The play returns to New York at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, March 7. Opening night is Thursday, March 26. Producing is The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, and Scott Rudin/Barry Diller/David Geffen.

Massini is an internationally renowned novelist, essayist and playwright, whose works have been translated into 24 languages. In 2015, following the success of The Lehman Trilogy staged by Luca Ronconi, he was named artistic consultant of the Piccolo Teatro of Milan. The English version of the play, directed by Mendes, premiered on the West End in 2019 and was nominated for five Olivier Awards.