Harold Prince Memorial Set For December At ‘Phantom’ Broadway Home

A celebration of Broadway legend Harold Prince is set for Monday, December 16, at The Majestic Theatre, 31-year home of Prince’s record-breaking production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Prince, the Broadway icon who produced and/or directed some of the 20th century’s most famous musicals – West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Damn Yankees, Cabaret, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera – died July 31 in Reykjavik, Iceland, after a brief illness. He was 91.

The tribute is open to “friends, family and the theater community,” and was announced today by a spokesman for Broadway’s Phantom. The celebration will being at 1:30 pm (doors open at 1 pm), and will feature tributes and performances from colleagues and loved ones.

Upon Prince’s death last summer, Broadway paid tribute by dimming all marquees on the evening of July 31. The Prince Family is asking that any donations in Prince’s honor be made to The Actors Fund.