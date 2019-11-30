‘Hamilton’ Star Giles Terera Says UK Bar Turned His Group Away Because Of Race

A star from the musical Hamilton is singing the blues because his group of friends wasn’t hearing the blues.

Giles Terera said a London bar barred entry to his party of eight fellow actors because they were black. The bar, Ain’t Nothin’ But Blues Bar in Soho, allegedly allowed 10 white patrons to enter that were standing next to Terera’s group.

However, his party was turned away.

“I just took a group of 8 Black actors who i’m directing in a play about American blues musicians to Aint Nothin But The Blues bar in soho. We were racially profiled and refused entry as 10 white punters were allowed in past us unchecked. WTF,” Terera tweeted.

He added in a second tweet: “This group of talented, and hard working actors was left devastated, confused and upset while the manager said “I dont care who you are or what you are.” That this happens anywhere is a fucking disgrace, the fact it happens at venue which also exploits Blues music is sick>

The bar has denied that race played a part. In a Facebook statement, Ain’t Nothin’ But described the tweets as “unfair” and said the actor was using “the race card.”

“No one was refused entry. They were ID’d inside the bar and it was found some of the group did not have ID. Therefore they could not be served,” the statement said. “It is a shame they then have to try and use the ‘race’ card to intimidate the staff. Just because the next group happened to be white, they were a different age group, so were served.“We have regular customers, and staff, who are black. It makes no difference to us what colour people are.”

The actor Clarke Peters responded to Terera’s tweet. “Now those actors know what the blues are about!!!!! That establishment should experience some blues too.”