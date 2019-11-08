‘Halo’: Danny Sapani, Olive Gray & Charlie Murphy Join Showtime Series Based On XBox Franchise

Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations) and Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) are set as series regulars opposite Pablo Schreiber in Halo, Showtime’s anticipated series based on the Xbox video game franchise. Produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, the series begins production this month in Budapest and is slated to air in the first quarter of 2021.

Sapani will play Captain Jacob Keyes, a dedicated military man, a war hero and a caring father. He finds that working alongside his daughter and his ex-wife is usually the cause of conflict rather than comfort.

Gray will play Dr. Miranda Keyes, a brilliant UNSC Commander who is dedicated to understanding the technology, language and culture of the Covenant, but she’ll have to learn to navigate the politics of the UNSC to get what she wants.

Related Story Smithsonian Channel Planning To Board Channel 4 Documentary On The Boeing 737 Max Disaster

Murphy will play Makee, an orphaned human who was raised by the alien Covenant and shares their contempt for humanity.

Halo reinvented how people think about video games and has grown into a global entertainment phenomenon, having sold more than 77 million copies worldwide and grossing more than $60 billion in lifetime sales worldwide. In its adaptation for Showtime, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

Schreiber stars as the Master Chief Spartan John-117. The series also stars Natascha McElhhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac and Kate Kennedy.



Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane (The Last Ship). The series is also executive produced by Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. The series will be distributed globally by CBS Studios International.