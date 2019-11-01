EXCLUSIVE: Andi Matichak, who starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the recent big-grossing Halloween reboot, and Emile Hirsch (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) will lead the cast of Ivan Kavanagh’s horror feature Son.

Project is aiming for a January 2020 U.S. shoot. Altitude Films has boarded world sales rights and will launch at AFM next week.

Film is a character-driven horror about a mother who escaped from a demonic cult as a child. Her past catches up with her as its members infect her young son with an insidious disease, the cure for which is more terrifying than she can imagine.

Kavanagh also wrote the screenplay. He previously helmed western Never Grow Old with John Cusack and Hirsch, and psychological horror The Canal, which was bought by The Orchard.

Producers are Rene Bastian (Transamerica) for Belladonna Productions, AnneMarie Naughton (The Canal) of Park Films and Louis Tisné (Border) of Elastic Film.

Andi Matichak broke out last year in Blumhouse and Universal’s reboot of John Carpenter’s Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green, which grossed $255m worldwide. She will also star in the upcoming sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

At AFM, Altitude will also be screening promos for David Freyne’s Irish comedy Beards, Corinna Faith’s horror The Power with Rose Williams, and Andrew Traucki’s Aussie crocodile horror Black Water: Abyss.