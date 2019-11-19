Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kasi Lemmons To Be Honored At Critics Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Zoe Saldana, Reed Morano Team For Story Of Special Forces Raid That Started ISIS Crumble

Read the full story

Halle Berry Suffers Minor Injury On ‘Bruised’ Set – Production Briefly Delayed

Halle Berry
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Halle Berry sustained a minor injury while filming mixed martial arts movie Bruised in New Jersey, Deadline has confirmed. Because of the injury, a shoot scheduled for Monday was postponed.

The Oscar-winning actress suffered the injury during a fight scene on the film, which also marks her directorial debut.

According to a source, the production delay was taken as a “precautionary” measure, and filming is expected to resume in a couple of days.

Berry’s injury was first reported by NJ Advance Media. The outlet said Monday’s shoot had been scheduled to take place at Mack’s Elite Heat Boxing Gym in Newark, with filming slated to continue there all week. A sign on the door said “Gym closed till 12/2/19. Do not enter!”

Bruised is written by Michelle Rosenfarb, and follows the story of Jackie “Justice,” a disgraced MMA fighter trying to conquer her demons and reunite with her 6-year-old son, Manny.

Berry has undergone several months of intense physical training with professional athletes and personal trainers for the role. Earlier this month she shared an Instagram post saying she had finally reached her fitness goal — six-pack abs — and “there’s no better feeling.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad