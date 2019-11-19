Halle Berry Suffers Minor Injury On ‘Bruised’ Set – Production Briefly Delayed

Halle Berry sustained a minor injury while filming mixed martial arts movie Bruised in New Jersey, Deadline has confirmed. Because of the injury, a shoot scheduled for Monday was postponed.

The Oscar-winning actress suffered the injury during a fight scene on the film, which also marks her directorial debut.

According to a source, the production delay was taken as a “precautionary” measure, and filming is expected to resume in a couple of days.

Berry’s injury was first reported by NJ Advance Media. The outlet said Monday’s shoot had been scheduled to take place at Mack’s Elite Heat Boxing Gym in Newark, with filming slated to continue there all week. A sign on the door said “Gym closed till 12/2/19. Do not enter!”

Bruised is written by Michelle Rosenfarb, and follows the story of Jackie “Justice,” a disgraced MMA fighter trying to conquer her demons and reunite with her 6-year-old son, Manny.

Berry has undergone several months of intense physical training with professional athletes and personal trainers for the role. Earlier this month she shared an Instagram post saying she had finally reached her fitness goal — six-pack abs — and “there’s no better feeling.”