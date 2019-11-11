Broadway’s Tony-Winning ‘Hadestown’ Recoups $11.5M Investment

Hadestown, the Tony-Winning Best New Musical, has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $11.5M, producers said today.

The announcement was made by producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

The musical, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, is one of the few productions from last season that continues to fill all of its seats, week after week. Hadestown is the highest-grossing musical in the history of Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre.

Lead producer Mara Isaacs said in a statement, “Hadestown is a testament to the power of live theater to connect us all. It started in 2006 as an indie theater project, traveling around New England in a silver-painted school bus and has grown to something that has touched millions of people. As this show has developed, we have welcomed a wonderful group of artists, friends, collaborators, fans, and fellow co-producers to join Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin on this journey. And as we look forward to the upcoming national tour and beyond, I can’t help but reflect on Anaïs, jammed into that tiny silver bus with a group of friends, all simply believing in the power of art to change the world.”

Hadestown won eight Tony Awards last June, making it the most honored production that night.

The show will launch a national tour in the Fall, 2020, and is set to perform at more than 30 cities in its first year, with more to be announced.

According to the producers’ announcement, Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and the fourth in Broadway history.