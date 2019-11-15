Guy Ritchie-Jason Statham Action Pic Sold To Germany, France, Italy, Spain, More

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax has concluded a raft of seven-figure dollar deals on Guy Ritchie’s untitled Jason Statham action-thriller which was launched by the firm and CAA Media Finance at the American Film Market earlier this month.

Deals have now closed with Studiocanal for Germany and Australia/NZ, Metropolitan for France, Tripictures & DeAPlaneta for Spain, Leone for Italy and Volga for Russia/CIS.

Pacts have also been finalized with The Searchers for Benelux, Vertical for Eastern Europe, Eagle for the Middle East, VVS for Canada, Klockworx for Japan, Joy n Cinema for Korea and MovieCloud for Taiwan.

The project, which re-teams Ritchie and Statham for the first time since Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Revolver almost 15 years ago, was one of the hot properties at the AFM. As we revealed, MGM acquired the film domestically and will distribute via MGMs joint venture UA Releasing. MGM also acquired a handful of international markets. Lionsgate nabbed UK.

Pic follows ‘H’, a “cold and mysterious” character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. The film shifts across timelines and between various character’s perspectives. Also starring are Scott Eastwood, Josh Hartnett and Holt McCallany.

The movie, currently in early production, was known as Cash Truck during the AFM but it doesn’t have an official title yet. Miramax’s Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson will produce.

Ritchie’s script is inspired by the 2004 French film Le Convoyeur, which starred Jean Dujardin. A different iteration of the project (without Ritchie, Statham or Miramax) was previously set up at Silver Pictures with Sandra Bullock attached in the lead.