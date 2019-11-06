Guy Pearce is leading horror movie The Seventh Day for director Justin P. Lange and producers Cinestate and Fangoria.

Pitched as “Training Day meets The Exorcist“, pic follows a renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

Voltage Pictures is handling international sales and is shopping the pic at AFM this week.

Justin P. Lange will direct his own script, his credits include 2018 Tribeca premiere The Dark, which was nominated for a Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best First Feature in 2019.

Dallas Sonnier (Dragged Across Concrete) and Amanda Presmyk (VFW) are producing for Cinestate and Fangoria. Kimberly Hwang (Lucky) and Chelsea Davenport are also producing.

Voltage Pictures CEO Nicolas Chartier and President and COO Jonathan Deckter are executive producing, alongside Adam Donaghey (A Ghost Story), Phil Nobile Jr (Horror Noire) and Danielle Cox (The Standoff At Sparrow Creek). David Guglielmo is casting.

Pearce is represented by CAA and attorney David Weber. Lange is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney Jonathan Gardner.