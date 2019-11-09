‘Grown-ish’: Henri Esteve, Raigan Harris & Andrew Liner To Recur In Season 3 Of Freeform Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Henri Esteve (Revenge), Raigan Harris (Ballers) and newcomer Andrew Liner set for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of Grown-ish, Freeform’s hit comedy spinoff from ABC’s Black-ish.

Grown-ish Freeform/Tony Rivetti

Grown-ish is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education, and follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends as they return to CalU with confidence and swagger. Learning from the ups and downs of their freshman year, they all think they’ve got their second year on lock, but quickly realize that they’re not as grown as they think. The cast also includes Luka Sabbat, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Deon Cole, and recently upped-to-series-regular Diggy Simmons.

Esteve will play Javier, a gorgeous grad student whom Ana (Raisa) interns with at Cal U. A well-educated Cuban Republican activist, Javi is able to cross party lines with his unwavering morals and his James Dean mystique. Despite having everything in common on paper, Ana will find that Javi challenges her in a way she never expected — both in the workplace and out.

Harris will portray Rochelle, an opinionated, well-informed Cal U senior and member of the Black Student Union who’s always down to fight for a cause. As a former hookup who resurfaces from Aaron’s past, she challenges his activism while also helping to push his fights for justice to new heights.

Liner is Rodney, a soft-spoken, baby-faced babe with a killer smile that belies a quiet confidence and self-assured swagger. From the moment he and Sky (Bailey) meet, he’s immediately intrigued as her sharp tongue is the perfect complement to his warm charm and grounded humor.

Esteve recurred on Amazon’s Homecoming and most recently appeared on the Syfy pilot (Future) Cult Classic. Repped by Abrams Artist Agency and Thruline Entertainment, his credits also include Revenge and NCIS.

Harris appeared in the recently-wrapped fifth and final season of HBO’s Ballers, and appeared on All American and Dead Girls Detective Agency. She is repped by CESD Talent Agency, Cohn/Torgan Management and attorney Chad Christopher.

Newcomer Liner is a recent Beverly Hills High School grad who now attends Chapman University as part of its Screen Acting BFA program. He is with AKA Talent and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Season 3 of Grown-ish premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, on Disney-owned Freeform.