Grindstone Picks Up North American Rights To Action Pic ‘Hollow Point’ With Luke Goss; Int’l Deals Sealed

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate home ent genre label Grindstone Entertainment Group has picked up North American rights to completed U.S. action movie Hollow Point, featuring Luke Goss (Hellboy II: The Golden Army).

The film follows a professor’s revenge after his family is killed by a Los Angeles gang. Starring are Sri Lankan newcomer Dilan Jay, who also produces, Goss, Juju Chan (Wu Assassins), Jay Mohr (Jerry Maguire), Michael Paré (The Infiltrator) and Bill Duke (Mandy).

Director is Daniel Zirilli from his script written with Chad and Evan Law. Adel Nur also produces. The North American deal was done by Jay and Zirilli with Grindstone.

International sales outfit Bleiberg has also closed a host of overseas markets including Italy (Minerva), South Korea (Jaye Entertainment), Benelux (Premiere), Eastern Europe (Daro), Turkey (Moviebox), Middle East (Eagle), Portugal and CIS (Daro), and pan-Asia (Fox Network).