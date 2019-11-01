Greta Thunberg Goes Hollywood, Visiting Ellen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Arnold Schwarzenegger

The girl who told world leaders “How dare you” over perceived climate change inaction is here in Los Angeles to address opinion leaders on the same issue.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist, has been on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and met with fellow eco-warrior Leonardo DiCaprio and Arnold Schwarzenegger. She also drew online support from Mark Ruffalo.

Today, Thunberg was the keynoter for a downtown rally at City Hall as part of a student strike for climate action. One of the goals is to end fossil fuel production.

So far, she’s received a warmer reception than a certain President gave her last month at the UN Climate Action Summit (see video for details). He later trolled her via Twitter: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Thunberg has become an international celebrity since her September speech at the United Nations Climate Action summit. Her eye-popping and angry address on climate change and its bleak potential was shared countless times across the internet. Google “How dare you” and she dominates the listings for a few pages, and has since become one of the loudest voices in the ecological community.

Unlike many celebrities who preach climate change and travel by private jet, Thunberg apparently walks the walk. She refuses to fly, instead traveling by electric vehicle, boat, and train. That sometimes makes scheduling difficult for her appearances. The Ellen DeGeneres Show tried for two months to book Thunberg.

Still, she’s having an impact. DiCaprio wrote on Instagram, “Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time.” He said the two have “made a commitment to support one another.”

Thunberg may be cooperating with the Academy Award-winning actor, but Thunberg told DeGeneres that speaking directly to Trump would be “a waste of time” during her appearance.