Greg Silverman’s Stampede Partners With Aussie-Based KOJO Entertainment For Global-Minded Films & TV Series

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures’ International Division has partnered with Australian production company KOJO Entertainment to develop a slate of features and TV series geared for the international market. The projects will be fully produced in Australia with a focus on Australian Intellectual Properties with Australian writing and directing talent. KOJO most recently produced the hit Top End Wedding.

“We are very proud to partner with Dale and his team at KOJO for this international partnership,” said JP Sarni, Head of International Content and Worldwide Content Acquisitions at Stampede Ventures. “Their studio has a terrific track record as creative, production and business partners across Australia, and we’re thrilled to help expand that vision worldwide with a bold slate of franchise properties from original voices. As Stampede Ventures looks to the global market, we are curating IP and original content for 20+ countries, and Australia is a major focus for us in Film, Television, Streaming and Audio.This country Australia is so rich with talented storytellers and media artists – we’re privileged to spend time here and build a new content stream alongside them.”

Said KOJO Group Managing Director Dale Roberts: “Our purpose as a company is to captivate audiences globally, we are excited to align with Stampede Ventures to produce compelling stories of scale that will resonate around the world. We see this alliance as a major opportunity for our company, but also for our Australian producing partners, creatives and production crews who we have worked with for the past 28 years. Australia has a wealth of highly skilled talent and we are committed to taking our stories, creativity and production skills to markets globally.”

The deal was negotiated by Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar of Stampede Ventures and Dale Roberts and Jamie McClurg of KOJO.