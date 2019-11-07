Greenwich Acquires D.W. Young Docu ‘The Booksellers’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to D.W. Young’s The Booksellers. The documentary premiered at the 2019 New York Film Festival. The film will have a limited release in March that will coincide with the annual New York International Antiquarian Book Fair.

The docu is essentially an immersive and lively tour of New York’s book world, populated by an assortment of obsessives, intellects, eccentrics and dreamers. The film takes us everywhere from the Park Avenue Armory’s annual Antiquarian Book Fair to the iconic Strand and Argosy bookstore. The film features notable commentators including Fran Lebowitz, Susan Orlean, Gay Talese, as well as a community of dedicated book dealers and collectors.

“For anyone who loves books, bookstores and the written word, D.W. Young’s entrancing insider’s entree into the charmingly esoteric world of book collecting and selling will be hard to put down,” says Greenwich’s Co-Managing Director Ed Arentz. “We look forward to engaging the many affinity groups who will avidly embrace this wonderful film.”

Young produced the film alongside Judith Mizrachy and Dan Wechsler while Parker Posey served as an executive producer.