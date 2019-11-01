‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ Renewed For Two Seasons By ABC; December Premiere Date Set – Watch The Promo

We wish you a merry Great Christmas Light Fight — this year and next. ABC has handed a two-season renewal to its yule-duel series and set a premiere date for the 2019 edition; watch the promo above.

Season 7 will light up with back-to-back hourlong episodes starting at 8 p.m. Monday, December 2. Two more installments will air in the same time slots for the following three consecutive weeks. Season 8 will air in 2020.

ABC

Each episode pits four families with dazzling household displays against one another to win $50,000 and the Light Fight trophy. This season, viewers also will get a second round of the special Heavyweights episode, featuring light shows so massive that they extend well beyond household frames. Also, peek inside featured family homes for an impressive batch of unique interior Christmas displays as the returning judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak –lead another year of over-the-top holiday cheer.

The Great Christmas Light Fight comes from American Idol and America’s Got Talent producer Fremantle. Brady Connell, Max Swedlow, Felicia Aaron White and Jennifer Mullin are the executive producers.

