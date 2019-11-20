Grammys Film & TV Noms Include ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Lion King’ Scores; Aziz Ansari, Michelle Obama Make List

Scores for movies including Alan Silvestri’s Avengers: Endgame, Hans Zimmer’s The Lion King and Marc Shaiman’s Mary Poppins Returns and Emmy-winning TV series Game of Thrones (Ramin Djawadi) and Chernobyl (Hildur Guðnadóttir) were nominated in the Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media category Wednesday when nominations were unveiled for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.
The Lion King also scored noms for its soundtrack that featured Beyoncé, whose haul also included the song “Spirit” from the Disney adaptation of the animated classic. She also landed a nom for Netflix’s Coachella documentary Homecoming in the Best Music Film category, a list that includes bio-docs on Miles Davis (Birth of the Cool), Rick Rubin (Shangri-La) and David Crosby (Remember My Name).
Joining Beyoncé best song list for a visual media is Randy Newman’s “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” from Toy Story 4, Dolly Parton’s “Girl in the Movies” from Netflix’s Dumplin’, “I’ll Never Love Again” sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in last year’s A Star Is Born, and Thom Yorke’s “Suspirium” from Luca Guadagnino’s horror pic Suspiria.
In the Best Comedy Album category, Aziz Ansari’s Right Now, his return to the spotlight that became a Netflix special, leads a list that includes Dave Chappelle, Trevor Noah, Ellen DeGeneres and Jim Gaffigan.
Other notable noms from the world of film and TV include Spoken Word mentions for Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming and John Waters’ Hollywood book Mr. Know-It-All, while composer John Williams is aiming for his 26th Grammy win, this after being nommed for the “Star Wars : Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” for Disney’s newly opened Star Wars-themed land.
Here’s a list of the key film and TV categories. See the full list of today’s nominations here.
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
BEASTIE BOYS BOOK
(Various Artists)
Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
BECOMING
Michelle Obama
I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR
Eric Alexandrakis
MR. KNOW-IT-ALL
John Waters
SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
QUALITY TIME
Jim Gaffigan
RELATABLE
Ellen DeGeneres
RIGHT NOW
Aziz Ansari
SON OF PATRICIA
Trevor Noah
STICKS & STONES
Dave Chappelle
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
THE LION KING: THE SONGS
(Various Artists)
QUENTIN TARANTINO’S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
(Various Artists)
ROCKETMAN
Taron Egerton
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
(Various Artists)
A STAR IS BORN
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Alan Silvestri, composer
CHERNOBYL
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8
Ramin Djawadi, composer
THE LION KING
Hans Zimmer, composer
MARY POPPINS RETURNS
Marc Shaiman, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY
Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)
Track from: Toy Story 4
GIRL IN THE MOVIES
Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)
Track from: Dumplin’
I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born
SPIRIT
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Track from: The Lion King
SUSPIRIUM
Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)
Track from: Suspiria
Best Music Film
HOMECOMING
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
REMEMBER MY NAME
David Crosby
A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
BIRTH OF THE COOL
(Miles Davis)
Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
SHANGRI-LA
(Various Artists)
Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
ANIMA
Thom Yorke
Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
BEGIN AGAIN
Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS
Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE
John Williams, composer (John Williams)
WALKIN’ FUNNY
Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
