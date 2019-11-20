Grammys Film & TV Noms Include ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Lion King’ Scores; Aziz Ansari, Michelle Obama Make List

Scores for movies including Alan Silvestri’s Avengers: Endgame, Hans Zimmer’s The Lion King and Marc Shaiman’s Mary Poppins Returns and Emmy-winning TV series Game of Thrones (Ramin Djawadi) and Chernobyl (Hildur Guðnadóttir) were nominated in the Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media category Wednesday when nominations were unveiled for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

The Lion King also scored noms for its soundtrack that featured Beyoncé, whose haul also included the song “Spirit” from the Disney adaptation of the animated classic. She also landed a nom for Netflix’s Coachella documentary Homecoming in the Best Music Film category, a list that includes bio-docs on Miles Davis (Birth of the Cool), Rick Rubin (Shangri-La) and David Crosby (Remember My Name).

Joining Beyoncé best song list for a visual media is Randy Newman’s “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” from Toy Story 4, Dolly Parton’s “Girl in the Movies” from Netflix’s Dumplin’, “I’ll Never Love Again” sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in last year’s A Star Is Born, and Thom Yorke’s “Suspirium” from Luca Guadagnino’s horror pic Suspiria.

In the Best Comedy Album category, Aziz Ansari’s Right Now, his return to the spotlight that became a Netflix special, leads a list that includes Dave Chappelle, Trevor Noah, Ellen DeGeneres and Jim Gaffigan.

Other notable noms from the world of film and TV include Spoken Word mentions for Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming and John Waters’ Hollywood book Mr. Know-It-All, while composer John Williams is aiming for his 26th Grammy win, this after being nommed for the “Star Wars : Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” for Disney’s newly opened Star Wars-themed land.

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

BEASTIE BOYS BOOK

(Various Artists)

Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

BECOMING

Michelle Obama

I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR

Eric Alexandrakis

MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

John Waters

SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

QUALITY TIME

Jim Gaffigan

RELATABLE

Ellen DeGeneres

RIGHT NOW

Aziz Ansari

SON OF PATRICIA

Trevor Noah

STICKS & STONES

Dave Chappelle

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

THE LION KING: THE SONGS

(Various Artists)

QUENTIN TARANTINO’S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

(Various Artists)

ROCKETMAN

Taron Egerton

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

(Various Artists)

A STAR IS BORN

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Alan Silvestri, composer

CHERNOBYL

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8

Ramin Djawadi, composer

THE LION KING

Hans Zimmer, composer

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Marc Shaiman, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY

Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)

Track from: Toy Story 4

GIRL IN THE MOVIES

Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)

Track from: Dumplin’

I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born

SPIRIT

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Track from: The Lion King

SUSPIRIUM

Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)

Track from: Suspiria

Best Music Film

HOMECOMING

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

REMEMBER MY NAME

David Crosby

A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

BIRTH OF THE COOL

(Miles Davis)

Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

SHANGRI-LA

(Various Artists)

Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer

ANIMA

Thom Yorke

Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

BEGIN AGAIN

Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS

Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE

John Williams, composer (John Williams)

WALKIN’ FUNNY

Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)