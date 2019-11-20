Click to Skip Ad
Grammy Awards Nominations – Watch The Livestream

The Recording Academy is revealing nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards today starting at 8:20 AM ET. The marquee categories will be announced live on CBS This Morning, with
a livestream also available at Grammy.com and on the academy’s social media channels.

Grammy winner and returning host Alicia Keys will be reading the nominations along with Bebe Rexha, new Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan and chair of the board of trustees Harvey Mason Jr.

A total 84 categories will honor music’s best recordings released between October 1, 2018, and August 31, 2019.

The Grammys will air live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26.

Watch the Academy’s livestream below.

