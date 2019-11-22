Graham Norton To Replace Joanna Lumley As Host Of 2020 BAFTA Film Awards

Graham Norton is to replace Joanna Lumley as the host of the BAFTA Film Awards next year.

Norton, who is best known for hosting BBC One talk show The Graham Norton Show, will preside over the event at the Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020.

It will mark his debut hosting the Film Awards, but he has a long association with the BAFTA Television Awards. He last hosted the TV ceremony in May after first presenting them 15 years ago.

“I’m honoured to be following in the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley,” Norton said in a statement. BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry added that he “will bring his brilliance and unique brand of humour to the role.”

Cirque du Soleil will also perform for a fourth time at the ceremony. Nominations for the Film Awards will be announced on January 7.

Lumley’s performance as host this year was not universally popular, with a gag about the BlacKkKlansman drawing particular criticism. “It’s an incredible film, it has already won many awards,” Lumley said. “I’m surprised it did so well at the Klan Film Festival.” The Guardian asked if she was the worst host in the event’s history.