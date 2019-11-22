Gotham Group Names Ex-Hutch Parker Exec Joe Vogelsang VP Of Film Development

EXCLUSIVE: The Gotham Group has named former Hutch Parker and Oddball Entertainment executive Joe Vogelsang as VP of film development at the management and production firm.

Vogelsang was most recently VP at Hutch Parker Entertainment where he contributed to the reboot of Home Alone for Disney+. Prior to that he worked with director Wes Ball under Oddball Entertainment’s deal at 20th Century Fox, serving as the production executive on Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Vogelsang’s previous experience also includes working at Temple Hill Entertainment under Wyck Godfrey, now president of Paramount, on the Maze Runner franchise, Paper Towns and Rosewood.

A graduate of Kent State University, Vogelsang began his career at Anonymous Content after relocating to LA from his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Joe to the Gotham family,” said Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, owner and CEO of The Gotham Group. “We first got to know and work with him while in production on the Maze Runner films. We’ve always admired his eye for great material, his creative instincts, and his relationships with talent.”

Vogelsang said he has “long admired the robust and tasteful development slate” at the management and production company.

Recently produced and upcoming Gotham Group projects include Sorta Like a Rock Star and Wendell & Wild for Netflix and Stargirl for Disney+.