Gordon Ramsay To Open Doors To London’s Savoy Hotel In ITV Docuseries

Gordon Ramsay will open the doors to London’s iconic hotel The Savoy in a five-part docuseries for British broadcaster ITV.

Ramsay has run Savoy restaurant, the Savoy Grill, since 2003 and now his production company Studio Ramsay will take viewers behind the scenes at the luxury hotel over its winter season.

The Savoy will be filmed using fixed-rig cameras, which will provide a fly-on-the-wall glimpse behind the curtain of the hotel, showcasing its staff and guests.

Ramsay, Sebastian Grant and Lisa Edwards are the executive producers. Fernando De Jesus developed the show, which will be series directed by Sam Campbell and series produced by Naomi Gayler. It was commissioned by ITV’s Kate Teckman and Sue Murphy, the broadcaster’s head of factual entertainment.

Teckman said: “With unparalleled access to the intoxicating world of this most iconic of British institutions, this is the story of The Savoy as we have never seen before. The immersive innovation of the rig promises an extraordinary insight into the real drama and intrigue of one of the world’s most glamourous hotels.”

The Savoy is not the first time ITV has gone inside the hotel. ITV Studios made a two-part documentary of the same name in 2010, which was watched by 5.4M viewers when it premiered.