‘Goliath’ Renewed For Fourth And Final Season By Amazon

Amazon Studios has picked up a fourth and final season of Goliath, its original drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton. The news Thursday comes a little over a month after the streamer rolled out Season 3 last month, revealing a new case for Thornton’s conflicted super-laywer Billy McBride.

The legal drama, created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, broke ground at Amazon, landing the first straight-to-series order at the platform which at the time was employing exclusively a pilot model, making its pilots available to the public.

Since its 2016 debut, Goliath has been one of the most popular original series on Amazon, at one point holding the crown as the service’s most binged show. Thornton won a Golden Globe that first season for playing McBride, the hard-living, once-famous L.A. lawyer with a complicated past who seeks redemption by solving cases nobody else can crack.

There were bend-the-scene bumps early on with two showrunner changes after Season 1, but the series has been going steady since Lawrence Trilling took the reins as executive producer and showrunner in Season 2.

Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera and Julie Brister co-star in the series, executive produced by Trilling, Geyer Kosinski and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner.

“Goliath has been one of our most popular shows ever on Prime Video, and we’re so thankful to Billy Bob, Larry, Geyer, Jennifer, Steve, and the entire Goliath team for bringing this series to life,” Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, said Thursday in announcing the news. “We’re happy that our customers around the world will have a chance to see Billy McBride bring this final chapter to a close on Prime Video next year.”

The current Season 3 centers on McBride’s latest case, investigating the death of an old friend in the drought-stricken Central Valley of California, where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher (Dennis Quaid) and his sister (Amy Brenneman). As he and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality.

Said Trilling: “I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story. Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation, and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast. I’m so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show. Jennifer, Steve and Geyer have been dream partners, Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I’ve been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew.”