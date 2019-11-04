Ellen DeGeneres To Receive Carol Burnett Award At The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Stand-up comedian, award-winning talk show host and humanitarian Ellen DeGeneres is set to be honored with the second Carol Burnett Award at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards which will take place on January 5, 2020.

The Carol Burnett Award is presented to someone who has made outstanding contributions to the television medium on and/or off the screen. From being a stand-up to her groundbreaking self-titled sitcom and now her wildly successful syndicated daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show to her advocacy, DeGeneres fulfills all those requirements. The Golden Globe accolade is the TV equivalent to its film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The award was first introduced last year at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards and was given to the one and only Carol Burnett, naturally.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award,” said Lorenzo Soria, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit. In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s ceremony.”

In addition to her many jobs in TV, DeGeneres was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama in 2016. She was also presented with the 15th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in October 2012.

Her HBO stand-up specials The Beginning and Here and Now received Emmy nominations and she returned to the stand-up stage after 15 years with her Netflix special Relatable. Her production company, A Very Good Production (AVGP), is currently producing Ellen’s Game of Games, NBC’s Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways as well as NBC’s Little Big Shots. The company also produces the new Green Eggs and Ham animated series for Netflix and Discovery Channel’s Wildlife Warriors. Most recently, she revealed four new series on HBO Max: Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, First Dates Hotel, Little Ellen and the docuseries Finding Einstein.