Golden Globe Awards Selects Dylan And Paris Brosnan As 2020 Ambassadors

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has selected Dylan and Paris Brosnan as the Golden Globe Ambassadors for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards season.

Dylan and Paris are the sons of two-time Golden Globe Award nominee Pierce Brosnan and filmmaker and environmentalist Keely Shaye Brosnan. In addition to aligning themselves with a nonprofit organization and working to raise awareness of a cause of their choosing, Dylan and Paris will assist with the distribution of statues during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

They will be joined by previously announced Carol Burnett Award recipient, Ellen DeGeneres; Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, Tom Hanks; and recently announced host, Ricky Gervais, at the Golden Globes, which will air live on NBC Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. from the Beverly Hilton.

Chosen by the HFPA, the honoree is traditionally the son or daughter of one of the industry’s most respected actors/actresses/directors/producers of our time and assists during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. In 2017, the HFPA unveiled the honor’s new title, Golden Globe Ambassador, to better reflect the role, express inclusiveness and highlight philanthropy. The Ambassadors were formerly titled Miss Golden Globe.

Past honorees included Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone, as well as Sosie Bacon and Dakota Johnson. The outgoing 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador is Isan Elba, daughter of Golden Globe winner Idris Elba. She introduced Dylan and Paris as the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassador at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif. This is the first time the position will be held by two brothers.

“For the first time in Golden Globe history, we’ve proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA. “Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father’s footsteps in entertainment. We’re excited to see how they’ll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger.”

Dylan and Paris shared that as part of the philanthropic efforts associated with the title of Golden Globe Ambassador, they will be focusing their efforts on the issue of childhood hunger and education. The organization they’ve partnered with is FEED, a social impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, delivering nutritious meals to school-aged children around the globe.

“We’re proud to honor our dad’s legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry,” said Dylan Brosnan, who will be graduating from the USC School of Cinematic Arts this spring. “The biggest lesson our dad taught us is to ‘be kind,’ which was an essential factor in Paris and my decision to study filmmaking and our desire to tell important stories. Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege.”

“As students, my brother and I understand the value of education and its importance in equipping the next generation with skills to succeed,” added Paris Brosnan, who traveled to Sri Lanka with FEED to produce a short film in support of the organization’s life-changing work and is currently a freshman at the School of Film and Television at Loyola Marymount University . “I’ve never had to worry about where my next meal might come from – I’m lucky in that respect; but I know that millions of children worldwide don’t have that luxury. School meals provide critically important nutrition, and also incentivize parents to keep kids in school, giving them a fighting chance for a better life.”

The Golden Globes are produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA. Lorenzo Soria is president of the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, EVP of television at dick clark productions will serve as executive producers.