‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Stomps To Pre-Thanksgiving 2020 Weekend

Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong is heading to Nov. 20, 2020.

Warner Bros. already had the pre-Thanksgiving frame on hold for a major release, and well, this is it. The pic directed by Adam Wingard will be released in 3D and Imax.

After the under-performance of the second film this past summer, Godzilla: King of the Monsters at $110.5M stateside, $385.9M, Warner Bros. Studios boss Toby Emmerich mentioned at Produced By this past summer, that the threequel “might come out later in the year, so we can deliver an A+ movie”.

Godzilla vs. Kong will face off against Sony’s Kristen Stewart-Mackenzie Davis pic Happiest Season, an untitled Amblin movie, the expansion of Tom McCarthy’s untitled Focus Features pic, as well as MGM/UAR’s Sylvester Stallone movie Samaritan.

As far as the Thanksgiving releases on the Wednesday prior, it’s Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon next year and Warner Bros. Will Smith drama King Richard.

The departure of Godzilla vs. Kong leaves Universal’s untitled Blumhouse pic alone on March 13 as the sole wide release.