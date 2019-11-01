Glenn Geller Joins  Howard Gordon & Alex Gansa’s Sony TV-Based Company As President

EXCLUSIVE: Former CBS Entertainment President Glenn Geller has been named President of the production company launched several months ago by Homeland co-creators/executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa as part of a big four-year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television.

Geller will shepherd development for the company and will executive produce new series projects with Gordon and Gansa.

Geller has known Gordon since the late 90s when Geller was Manager of Drama programming at 20th Century TV where Gordon was based as a writer-producer for a quarter century before moving to Sony with Gansa in May. Over the years, Geller also had crossed paths with Gansa.

Since exiting his post as President of CBS Entertainment in May 2017, Geller had been a producer with a deal at CBS TV Studios, selling a number of projects. He had previously served as a top current programming executive at both CBS and CBS TV Studios. He currently has two high-profile projects with collaborators he had worked with at CBS and CBS TV Studios.

Geller, along with Dan Jinks, who had deals at CBS TV Studios, is a producer on Marley, a musical feature at Disney, written and to be directed by Bill Condon, which is a take on A Christmas Carol.

At Netflix, Geller is producing with Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown EP Lydia Tenaglia and her Zero Point Zero Prods. Pandemic, a six-part docu series from Ryan McGarry, the filmmaker of the Code Black documentary the CBS medical drama series was based on, Josh Altman, and Pulitzer Prize New York Times journalist Sheri Fink. Jeremiah Crowell is the showrunner.

Gordon established himself as showrunner of 24, presiding over the season that won the show a Drama Series Emmy. He went on to co-create and executive produce another best drama series winner, Homeland. Gansa serves as showrunner on Homeland, whose eighth and final season debuts Feb. 9, 2020 on Showtime. Gordon is a three-time Emmy winner who also won for co-writing the pilot of Homeland. He shared his two Emmys for Homeland with Gansa.