3RD UPDATE, 10:30 AM: Mandatory evacuations have been fully lifted for residents in the path of the Getty Fire, which erupted in the early morning hours Monday and burned more than 700 acres in the Sepulveda Pass area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said all residents with ID will be allowed back into all homes in the last of the evac zones: Tigertail Rd at Deerbrook Ln to Chickory Ln; Stonehill Ln; Lindenwood Ln; Sky Ln; Canna Rd; Chickory Ln; Bluestone Tr to Bluegrass Wy; Bluestone Tr; Bluegrass Ln; and Bluegrass Wy.

The news comes as the fire remained 745 acres and is now 66% contained, the LAFD said. A total of 195 total personnel are fighting the fire. A total of 12 homes were confirmed lost in the fire, while five others damaged.

2ND UPDATE, October 30, 5:50 PM: Most of the mandatory evacuations tied to the Getty Fire in Los Angeles were lifted late this afternoon as the wild Santa Ana wind event ebbs. Here are the areas where evacs remain in place:

West border: Kenter Avenue

South border: Sunset Boulevard

North border: Area just south of Mountain Gate Avenue

East border: Area adjacent to the 405 Freeway & Sepulveda Boulevard

The fire, which broke out in the early morning hours Monday, has burned 745 acres but is 27% contained, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Mayor Eric Garcetti and the LAFD both tweeted updates awhile ago:

All evacuation orders for the #GettyFire are lifted with the exception of the areas between: West border: Kenter Ave

South border: Sunset Blvd

North border: Area just south of Mountain Gate Ave

East border: Area adjacent to the 405 & Sepulveda Blvd INFO: https://t.co/5gh8IhVl7H pic.twitter.com/osj7EEvBa7 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 31, 2019

#GettyFire #Repopulation; INC#0074; 5:00PM; 1800 N Sepulveda Blvd; https://t.co/v1I8WKKhaM; #LosAngeles; The Los Angeles Fire Department is announcing the repopulation of areas impacted by the Getty Fire. Effective October … https://t.co/YhlkC2wV2J — LAFD (@LAFD) October 31, 2019

UPDATED with preliminary cause, 4:05 PM: The Los Angeles Fire Department has announced its preliminary finding about the cause of the Getty Fire. Watch dashcam video of the fire’s origination above.

“Using burn patterns, witness statements and physical evidence, investigators have determined the preliminary cause was an accidental start at in the 1800 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard,” the LAFD said today. “The fire was likely caused by a tree branch that broke off during the high wind conditions and subsequently landed on nearby powerlines, which resulted in sparking and arcing that ignited nearby brush. The powerlines remain intact on the pole.”

LAFD added: “There is no evidence of arson or an intentionally set fire and there is no evidence of a homeless encampment in the fire’s area of origin. Investigators are working to determine the ownership of the land occupied by the tree.”

Update #GettyFire #BrushFire; INC#0074; 2:15PM; Sb 405 Fy X Getty Center Dr; https://t.co/33iqXYSlVj; #LosAngeles; As of 2:15PM on 10.29.19 The size of the fire remains at 656 acres and is now 15% contained. 12 … https://t.co/J82248njyj — LAFD (@LAFD) October 29, 2019

During a news conference Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti updated a number of details about the Getty Fire today. He said 12 homes are confirmed lost and five others damaged. The acreage has grown to 650, and there now are 1,165 personnel assigned to battling the fire.

No injuries or fatalities to civilians or firefighters have been reported.

Westwood and Palisades Rec Center remain open as 24-hour evacuation centers for all residents.

Here is the latest information on street closures, per LAFD:

Westbound Sunset Blvd is closed from the 405 Fwy to Temescal Canyon (Eastbound traffic remains open).

Northbound Sepulveda Blvd closed from Moraga Drive to Skirball Center Drive.

Southbound Sepulveda Blvd closed form Skirball to Sunset Blvd.

PREVIOUSLY, 8:31 AM: The Getty Fire that erupted early Monday morning grew slightly to 658 acres overnight, Los Angeles officials said Tuesday morning, as firefighters worked to knock down bigger flareups in the area.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place with a high wind advisory calling for strong winds returning to the region tonight. Evacuation centers established yesterday also remain available. L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin said the decision to keep residents from returning to their home come from lessons learned in the deadly 1961 Bel-Air and 1978 Mandeville Canyon fires.

The mandatory evacuation area still: Temescal Canyon Road as the west border, Sunset Boulevard as the south border, Mulholland as the north border and the 405 as the east border.

Containment remains at 5%, but the southbound 405 Freeway that had been closed much of Monday was able to reopen last night in the middle of rush hour.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said more than 1,100 firefighters remain on the front lines, and worked last night to fight back flareups including on N. Tigertail Drive where several homes were destroyed early Monday.

Red flag parking restrictions return to effect in Los Angeles at 8 PM tonight as the Santa Anas and low humidity are forecast to return. Garcetti said during the news conference that 70 mph gusts are possible.

Today’s “primary objective is to increase containment” ahead of the worsening conditions, Los Angeles Fire chief Ralph Terrazas said Tuesday.

Last night, the fire in Los Angeles’ Sepulveda Pass has stabilized at 618 acres Monday as lighter winds cooperated. One community under mandatory evacuation — Mountain Gate, south of Mulholland Drive — was reclassified as a voluntary evacuation zone and allowed to repopulate.

At least five homes have burned and mandatory evacuations have been in effect for more than 10,000 homes in the Brentwood and Westwood areas of Los Angeles due to the Getty Fire, which erupted at 1:34 AM Monday.

On Monday, fire officials said at least eight homes have been destroyed and five damaged. Garcetti said “there is an active arson investigation” but noted that just determines the cause of the fire and “doesn’t necessarily mean somebody has set it.”

Among the evacuees in the tony neighborhood were Arnold Schwarzenegger, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

“Apparently everything around me is burning the f*uck down,” Sutter tweeted from Brentwood.

Schwarzenegger also tweeted about being evacuated early Monday morning after the fire first broke out.

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

Earlier, Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Assistant Fire Chief Jaime Moore said that if the Santa Ana winds-driven fire jumps the fire retardant line established by fixed-wing aircraft, “the area between Temescal Canyon and Topanga Canyon — we’ve asked [people] to be ready [to evacuate].”‘

He noted that firefighters are taking advantage of advantageous weather conditions, as winds died down and temperatures are much cooler.

Moore also noted that if the winds had shifted as forecast, the fire could threaten Mandeville Canyon, a heavily populated area that hasn’t burned since 1978. Back then, a 38,000-acre blaze destroyed more than 225 homes, killed three people and injured more than 50.

No fire-related deaths or injuries had been reported from the Getty Fire, whose cause is unknown but started at Getty Center Drive and the southbound 405 Freeway.

According to local news reports, homes were burning in the 1100 Block of N. Tigertail Road, and by 2:40 AM evacuations were ordered for the Mountaingate and Mandeville Canyon communities. The evacuation zone later extended to the west to Temescal Canyon Road.

Here are the evacuation centers, with Westwood and Van Nuys turning into shelters Monday night:

* Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Drive)

* Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard)

* Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center (14201 Huston Street)

* Stoner Recreation Center (1835 Stoner Avenue)

* Cheviot Hills Recreation Center (2551 Motor Avenue)

🔥GETTY FIRE🔥 Happening now – Southbound 405 Freeway is closed from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Blvd. Northbound 405 remains open. #GettyFire — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) October 28, 2019

Getty Center and Getty Villa remain SAFE from the #GettyFire, which is burning to the north and west of the Center. Both Getty sites will be closed today (October 28, 2019). We have activated our full emergency response. Our thoughts are with neighbors and first responders. — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) October 28, 2019

If you are in the evacuation zone of the #GettyFire, you must leave now. Follow @LAFD for updates. Grateful for all our first responders. https://t.co/HfkeVneSVP — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 28, 2019

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019