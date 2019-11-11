Gersh Signs ‘Mindhunter’ Actress Lauren Glazier

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed Canadian-American actress Lauren Glazier, a series regular in season two of Netflix’s crime drama Mindhunter.

Glazier plays the character of Kay Manz in the hit series from creator Joe Penhall and director David Fincher. She also has a recurring arc on See, the new Apple TV+ show, and she appeared in Jennifer Lawrence action-thriller pic Red Sparrow.

The actress has also played on stage as Isadora Duncan at the The Arena Stage, Los Angeles, and in musicals West Side Story and Cabaret.