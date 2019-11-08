Georgia King To Write & Star In Romantic Comedy Series In Works At ABC From Broadway Video

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is developing a half-hour single-camera comedy written and headlined by The New Normal and Vice Principals star Georgia King, from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video.

The romantic comedy centers on Martha (King) and Charlie, two strangers who live one street apart and have no idea they’re soulmates. The show follows their journey to finding each other, which is complicated, funny and full of surprises.

King is executive producing with Tami Sagher, who will supervise the writing, and Broadway Video’s Michaels and Andrew Singer. Broadway Video produces with ABC Studios.

English actress King made her foray into American television as the female lead in the NBC comedy series The New Normal, from Ali Adler, Ryan Murphy, Katherine Shaffer. She went on to star in Jody Hill and Danny McBride’s HBO comedy series Vice Principals and has a recurring role on the upcoming FX/Hulu limited series Devs. She has written and directed a couple of short films.

Sagher was co-executive producer on Girls, Orange Is the New Black and How I Met Your Mother. She recently was consulting producer on Russian Doll.

