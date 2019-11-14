Click to Skip Ad
‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Regular Gavin Leatherwood Inks With UTA

Gavin Leatherwood UTA
Paul Romo/UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Leatherwood, who currently stars on Netflix’s series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has signed with UTA.

Leatherwood plays Nicholas Scratch opposite Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch on Sabrina, and was upped to series regular after it bowed its second season earlier this year. His TV credits also include Freeform’s Grown-ish and CBS’ NCIS.

Leatherwood began his acting career at a young age in national touring production of Peter Pan. He also is a singer-songwriter.

He continues to be repped Mrore/Medavoy Management and Gang Tyre.

