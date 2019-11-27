Gary Rhodes Dies: Former ‘MasterChef’ & ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Star Was 59

British TV chef Gary Rhodes has died aged 59.

In a statement released to catering trade magazine The Caterer, Rhodes’ family said: “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

Rhodes presented the BBC version of MasterChef in 2001, as well as MasterChef USA, and featured on the British edition of Hell’s Kitchen for ITV in 2005. He also hosted a number of his own series for the BBC, such as Gary Rhodes’ Cookery Year and Gary Rhodes At The Table, as well as appearing as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Rhodes was born in London in 1960 and is credited with being part of a renaissance in British cuisine in the 1990s. He published 18 cook books and won his first Michelin star in 1996.