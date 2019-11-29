Gary Rhodes: British TV Chef Died From Bleed On Brain

British TV chef Gary Rhodes died from a bleed on his brain during a break in filming on a new show for ITV, his family has said.

In a press statement sent to Deadline, Rhodes’ family moved to end speculation around his cause of death, confirming that he suffered a subdural hematoma after a day’s filming.

The family said: “In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes OBE, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie.

“After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma. At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time.”

Production on the ITV series, which would have been his first solo project in many years, was immediately halted, according to Rock Oyster Media, the Goldfinch TV indie making the show.

Rhodes presented the BBC version of MasterChef in 2001, MasterChef USA for PBS and featured on the British edition of Hell’s Kitchen for ITV in 2005. He also hosted a number of his own series for the BBC, such as Gary Rhodes’ Cookery Year and Gary Rhodes At The Table, as well as appearing as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Rhodes was born in London in 1960 and is credited with being part of a renaissance in British cuisine in the 1990s. He published 18 cook books and won his first Michelin star in 1996.

Gordon Ramsay was one of a number of TV chefs to pay tribute to Rhodes. “We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed,” the Hell’s Kitchen star tweeted.