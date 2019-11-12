Gary Ehrlich Returns To Fox Corp To Head Studio Lot Ops

Fox Corp said Tuesday that Gary Ehrlich, who worked at Fox for three decades before exiting in 2017 to join Live Nation, is returning as President and General Manager for the Fox Studio Lot in Century City.

Ehrlich will oversee studio operations on the full-service lot that offers stage, postproduction and support space for film and TV. He will also manage Fox’s real estate, production services, postproduction services, planning, design and development, health and safety, facilities, food services and security functions.

At Live Nation, Ehrlich was EVP Physical Plants for U.S. Concerts , where he managed the company’s owned and operated venues and oversaw development of existing and new facilities, and led related capital expenditure and project management.

During his tenure at Fox, Ehrlich helped create the Fox Studio Master Plan Development agreement with the City of Los Angeles that enabled development of the lot into its present form; the lot was not an asset that was part of the Disney merger earlier this year.

Before leaving Ehrlich was EVP at Fox Sports, where he oversaw the company’s ownership interests in professional teams and venues including Dodger Stadium and Staples Center.

“I am delighted to welcome Gary back to the Fox family,” said Michael Biard, Fox Corp’s president of Operations and Distribution, to whom Ehrlich will report. “His deep understanding of our business, exceptional leadership skills, and vision for our iconic lot uniquely position him to assume this role at this exciting time for Fox Corporation.”