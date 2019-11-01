‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Pilot With Naomi Watts Is Officially Dead, HBO Says

It's now bona fide - the Jane Goldman run GoT prequel is truly not happening, as Deadline told you earlier this week

There’s a new Game of Thrones prequel series coming, but just now HBO made it official that the Jane Goldman co-created prequel pilot is truly not on the table anymore.

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to move forward to series with the Untitled Game of Thrones prequel,” the AT&T-owned premium cabler said Friday, confirming Deadline’s exclusive of October 29 about the fate of the project starring Naomi Watts and Miranda Richardson. “We thank Jane Goldman, S.J. Clarkson, and the talented cast and crew for all of their hard work and dedication.”

After months of rumblings of deep-seated production problems on The Long Night, as GoT author and EP George R.R. Martin called this particular prequel, efforts to save the Clarkson-directed project in postproduction were deemed unsuccessful by HBO brass last month. Early this week, showrunner Goldman began reaching out to cast and key crew telling them the North Ireland-filmed pilot was dead.

Just hours after word got out, Casey Bloys announced during WarnerMedia’s high-profile HBO Max investors’ day that House of the Dragon, a House Targaryen story from Martin and Ryan Condal, had received a straight-to-series order.

Written by Colony co-creator Condal based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of the once ruling ancestors of the Mother of Dragons. GoT vet Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes, as well as co-showrun the 10-episode series with Condal.

While HBO remained officially silent until today, Martin lamented the death of one GoT prequel and the soaring of another. “It goes without saying that I was saddened to hear the show would not be going to series,” the A Song of Ice and Fire scribe said on his blog of the pilot he co-created. “Jane Goldman is a terrific screenwriter, and I enjoyed brainstorming with her,” he added.