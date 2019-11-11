‘Game Of Thrones’ EP Frank Doelger Teams With ‘Gangs of London’s Peter Berry & ‘The Frankenstein Chronicles’ Mike Walden On ZDF Dramas

Game of Thrones exec producer Frank Doelger has teamed with Gangs of London writer Peter Berry and The Frankenstein Chronicles writer Mike Walden on a pair of drama series for Germany’s ZDF.

Frank Doelger, who is creative director at Intaglio Films, the joint venture between Beta Film and ZDF Enterprises, is developing English-language series Doing Good and Concordia for the Germany public broadcaster.

Doing Good, created by Berry, is set in the world of fictional human rights organization Cyrus, exploring the moral compromises decent people have to make in order to do good in an evil world. Set between Berlin and New York, the series will follow government agents who infiltrate the organization as a cover for their operations in hostile territories.

Concordia is surveillance thriller written by Walden. The Minority Report-esque drama is set in a world where millions of cameras link to an AI system that monitors every aspect of citizens’ lives and suspected crimes are prevented before they happen. It is a city without guns and the murder rate is zero – until a body is discovered on Concordia’s outskirts. What, at first glance, appears to be an open and shut crime of passion quickly burrows much deeper and grows much darker as a nefarious plot is uncovered.

Doelger will exec produce both series with Friedemann Goez (Atlantic Crossing) producing. They come as Doelger, who has also worked on HBO series including Rome and John Adams, is adapting environmental sci-fi thriller novel The Swarm into an English-language TV drama.

Doelger said, “To be adding two projects of this scale, alongside our hugely ambitious series The Swarm, after launching Intaglio only last year is incredibly exciting. Our goal as a company is to produce unmissable television for global audiences by tapping into urgent and compelling subject matter and these shows do exactly that. The mixture of wit, ethical dilemmas and heart-racing twists in Doing Good and the nuanced exploration of life in a voluntary surveillance state with Concordia are all elements that will ensure both shows resonate internationally.”