Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck Join Calls To Release Zack Snyder’s Cut Of ‘Justice League’

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have added their names to the list of Hollywood insiders and fans calling for the release of director Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League.

The two actors, who played Wonder Woman and Batman in the DC superhero film, joined the fan culture movement Sunday on Twitter by using the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

Gadot included an image of her character, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. Affleck tweeted just the hashtag. Snyder retweeted both actors, along with the comments: “This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong,” and “Neither can Batman.”

Justice League was released in the U.S. exactly two years ago today. The “Snyder cut” refers to Snyder’s original edit of the film, which was shelved when the director and his producer-wife Deborah Snyder stepped away from the project following a family tragedy in 2017.

The Avengers writer-director Joss Whedon was brought in to wrap up reshoots and post production, but some fans were unhappy with the final version of the film.

Devoted DC Cinematic Universe fans have long assumed Snyder’s original vision exists and insist they want to see it.

Earlier this year in a podcast interview with CinemaBlend, director Kevin Smith confirmed there is a Snyder cut.

“I’ve not seen it firsthand. And also to be clear, I know Zack, but it’s not like ‘we’re f**king tight son!'” Smith explained. “That being said, I’ve spoken now to enough people at various levels in that production. There is a Snyder cut. For sure. That’s not a mythical beast. It exists. Now, it’s not a finished movie by any stretch of the imagination.”