“Thank you for this @EllenPompeo,” Messing, 51, tweeted Thanksgiving day. “This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become ‘difficult,’ when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored.”
Messing tagged Union in her comments. “Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved. It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed. Being ‘hands off,’ is inexcusable and reflects a laissez faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism.”
Earlier, Ellen Pompeo took to Twitter to praise Union. “It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it…has not changed their practices or culture.”
Union thanked her friends for their support in a Thanksgiving day Instagram post, writing, “To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking…All praise, gratitude and thankfulness.”
Some of the supportive tweets:
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana Grande, Debra Messing Support Gabrielle Union In Her 'America's Got Talent' Flap
The ranks of celebrity supporters for former America’s Got Talent host Gabrielle Union continues to swell, as new backers chime in on social media over her dismissal from the show.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana Grande, Debra Messing, Ellen Pompeo, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi, and Patricia Arquette have so far voiced support for Union, who complained of a “toxic culture” on the NBC show’s set. Union and Julianne Hough did not have their contracts renewed for the next season of the competition, sparking Union’s complaints about her treatment.
The outpouring of support for Union in the wake of those complaints appears to be gaining momentum.
