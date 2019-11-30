Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana Grande, Debra Messing Support Gabrielle Union In Her ‘America’s Got Talent’ Flap

“Thank you for this @EllenPompeo,” Messing, 51, tweeted Thanksgiving day. “This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become ‘difficult,’ when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored.”

Messing tagged Union in her comments. “Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved. It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed. Being ‘hands off,’ is inexcusable and reflects a laissez faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism.”

Earlier, Ellen Pompeo took to Twitter to praise Union. “It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it…has not changed their practices or culture.”

Union thanked her friends for their support in a Thanksgiving day Instagram post, writing, “To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking…All praise, gratitude and thankfulness.”

Some of the supportive tweets:

I am lucky to work with really good people at @nbc and am sad and angry to know this has been going on in that same network. I stand with @itsgabrielleu all the way. They should bring her back, with a big raise, and remove @SimonCowell instead. 🤙 https://t.co/ZDsmurRUd4 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 28, 2019