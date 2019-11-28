Gabrielle Union Breaks Silence Amid ‘America’s Got Talent’ Controversy, Thanks Fans For Support

Ousted America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union took to Twitter on Thanksgiving with a “thank you” message to her fans that included a reference to her recent exit from the hit NBC series

“So many tears, so much gratitude,” Union wrote. “Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground.”

Her reference to the controversy surrounding the circumstances of her departure from AGT after just one season was far more subtle than the an emotional and no-holds-barred series of social media posts yesterday by her husband, NBA star Dwayne Wade, in which he went after AGT for Union “being fired.”

According to an initial report by web site Lovebscott, later expanded upon by Variety, Union was let go after allegedly complaining of “toxic” workplace culture and speaking out about “problematic”, racially insensitive segments on the show.