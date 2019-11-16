‘Fuller House’ Cast Shares Photos As Netflix Series Wraps Production

The final scenes have been filmed and the cast has shared their goodbyes from the set of Fuller House.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner-Fuller on the Netflix spinoff, documented the show’s final day of production Friday on her Instagram Story.

“This is it. Our last tape day of our last show of Fuller House,” said Cameron Bure. “I’m feeling happy and a little sick to my stomach and I’m not at tears yet, but I know I will be.”

The actress played D.J. on original series Full House and for five seasons on the reboot. On Friday she got emotional while giving fans a look at the stage where Fuller House was filmed.

In another Instagram post Saturday morning, Cameron Bure captioned a scene from the show: “Fuller House. Final bow.”

Several other members of the cast, including Jodie Sweetin, who co-starred as Stephanie Tanner, also documented the day.

“This couch. This show. This family. I will miss this with all my heart,” Sweetin captioned a photo from the set.

Bob Saget, known to fans of the series as Danny Tanner, also took to Instagram and shared a photo of his co-stars embracing.

“After the final ever episode of the 5th season of Fuller House, this photo that Candace sent me sums it all up,” Saget wrote next to a picture of the cast members embracing.

“So proud of the incredible work, love, and deep friendship of Candace, Jodie, and Andrea who made Fuller House such a special show for so many. Here’s to five wonderful years full of love and laughter, and more love. These are three incredible and talented women. I love them all so much,” he added.

Fuller House premiered in 2016. As previously reported, season 5 of the multi-camera comedy began production in May.

Both Full House and Fuller House were created by Jeff Franklin who served as executive producer/showrunner on the first three seasons of the boot.