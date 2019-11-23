Click to Skip Ad
‘Fuller House’ Season 5 Trailer Debuts – Minus One Prominent Cast Member

The fifth and final season for Netflix’s Fuller House is bowing Dec. 6, and the first trailer is just out. But also out is Aunt Becky, aka Lori Loughlin, who has a more pressing matter at the moment.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, face conspiracy charges in the elite college admissions fraud scheme, so was not invited back for the finale. But the rest of the cast, including Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber is on board.

But there’s a new baby on board and wedding bells ringing for Season 5, and plenty of hilarity to ensue. Watch the video for a taste of what’s to come.

