‘Frozen’ National Tour To Kick Off Next Week At Pantages Theatre

The national tour for Disney’s Frozen musical is opening next week just over the hill from the studio that created the animated versions.

Frozen starts performances on at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on December 4, with a nine-week engagement running through February 2, 2020. The expected rush for tickets will be somewhat democratized by a Digital Lottery, offering a chance at a limited number of $25 tickets.

As with the Pantages performance of Hamilton, the lotteries will open two days prior to the first performance at 11 AM, and close the day before. Winners will be notified and will have an hour to pay for their tickets online with a credit card. The coveted tickets are available for pickup one hour prior to curtain.

The North American touring companies stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna. Austin Colby is Hans and F. Michael Haynie will play Olaf, with Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, and Stella Cobb playing “Young Anna,” with Alyssa Kim and Jaiden Klein as “Young Elsa,” and Arwen Monzon-Sanders also a “Young Anna.

Also in the Frozen ensemble: Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

The plot: “A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they’ll learn that to find it they’ll have to look inside themselves first.”

Frozen features a score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and was a 2019 Tony nominee for Best Musical. The book is by Oscar winner Jennifer Lee, with Michael Grandage directing and Rob Ashford handling choreography.

The Broadway production of Frozen continues to run at the St. James Theatre in New York City.