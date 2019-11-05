‘Frozen 2’ First-Day Advance Ticket Sales Set Animated Film Record

Trusted reindeer Sven and curious snowman Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) are up for an adventure in “Frozen 2.”

Further evidence that Disney’s Frozen 2 is going to be a gargantuan hit at the November box office: Both Fandango and Atom Tickets have announced that the first day presales for the Chris Buck-Jennifer Lee-directed sequel have eclipsed those for all other animated films. While tracking has Frozen 2 opening to $100M over the weekend of Nov. 22-24, some B.O. prognosticators believe its higher at $125M.

For Fandango, Frozen 2 is the online and mobile-ticket seller’s fastest-selling animated pic in its 19-year history, outpacing the presales of Toy Story 4.

Fandango’s new top five animated first day presales record-holders are as follows:

Frozen 2 (2019) Toy Story 4 (2019) Incredibles 2 (2018) Finding Dory (2016) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

“Film fans can’t wait to hear the instantly memorable Frozen 2 songs and enjoy the surprising new adventures of Anna, Elsa and Olaf,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “It’s a Thanksgiving season tradition to gather at the multiplex for a Disney film, and based on the sensational ticket sales for Frozen 2 on Fandango, it’s clear that families and friends are making their holiday moviegoing plans now.”

For Atom, Frozen 2, Toy Story 4 and Incredibles 2 are also their top three first day animated bestsellers. First day of sales for Frozen 2 on Atom also outstripped the live-action remakes of classic Disney films including this summer’s The Lion King, Aladdin and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast. Frozen 2 is trending as Atom’s second-largest pre-sale film for holiday 2019, trailing behind Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Frozen 2 was ranked in Atom’s top 5 most anticipated fall movies list, according to a recent survey of 1K millennial moviegoers. Atom movie fans also voted Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen) in their top 3 list of leading actresses they are most excited to see this fall.